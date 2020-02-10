OKLAHOMA CITY - Following the success of last summer’s sold-out North American tour, the Backstreet Boys announced a second North American tour, kicking off July 10 in New York.
The tour will make an Oklahoma City stop Aug. 22 at Chesapeake Energy Arena, 100 W Reno.
Produced by Live Nation, the 45-date, three-month trek will see the group performing its catalog of award-winning hits in arenas and amphitheaters all over the U.S. and Canada with the finale at the famous Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, according to a news release.
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning at noon Friday at LiveNation.com.