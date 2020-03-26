Jimmy Henley, an Oklahoma-based banjo virtuoso, world-class entertainer and former child superstar of the country variety TV series “Hee Haw” died at his Broken Arrow home Sunday.
Born in Hobbs, N.M., Henley’s love for the banjo began at an early age. Competing against entrants of all ages, he finished first in the National Bluegrass Banjo Championship when he was 10.
Henley captured the attention of entertainer and multi-instrumentalist Roy Clark. A news release said a historic meeting at the New Mexico State Fair in Albuquerque quickly became a contract that launched an incredible 26-year musical career for Henley, beginning with “Hee Haw” and continuing with an invitation to tour with the Clark organization.
During that time, Henley performed on every major stage and television show of the era in America and around the world. In recent years, Henley returned to the stage as a solo artist, using his talent to create a unique blend of bluegrass and pop, country and classical, and everything in between. He also performed and produced four songs given to him by Grammy Award-winning songwriter Carl Jackson, who collaborated with Henley on background vocals.
Henley performed with several major artists during his career, including Marty Stuart, Bill Monroe, Vince Gill, Lester Flatt, Glen Campbell and many others. Henley has four record albums to his credit, plus a number of original compositions.
Said the release announcing Henley’s passing: “A charming and witty entertainer, Jimmy has won acclaim from country and bluegrass music fans of all ages around the world. He will be sorely missed by his many friends and fans.”