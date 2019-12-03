The Beach Boys announced new tour dates, including an April 30 show at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 6. For information, go to riverspirittulsa.com.
The 2020 tour comes on the heels of the band’s co-founder, lead singer and chief lyricist Mike Love being nominated for induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in the category of “performing songwriter.”
Love has written or co-written the lyrics and hooks to some of the most performed songs in pop music history including “California Girls,” I Get Around,” “Fun Fun Fun,” “Good Vibrations,” and “Kokomo,” cementing the Beach Boys’ legacy alongside the Beatles and Michael Jackson as the only artists to have produced 12 top-10 singles within five years.
Also, Love recently released “12 Sides of Summer.” The album features a mix of original songs, covers and fresh takes on classic hits including George Harrison’s “Here Comes the Sun,” The Dave Clark Five’s “Over and Over and Over Again,” as well as updated renditions of The Beach Boys’ “Surfin,” “Surfin’ Safari” and “It’s Ok,” featuring Hanson. The song marked Love’s second recording with Hanson, after previously collaborating on “Finally it’s Christmas” for a holiday album Love released in 2018.
The Beach Boys, a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band, have sold over 100 million records worldwide with more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. The Beach Boys were also honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award.