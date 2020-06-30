Folk-blues artist Ben Miller is the latest artist to enlist for “Live From Cain’s: Sessions,” a series of free livestream concerts originating from historic Cain’s Ballroom.
It was announced in a news release that Miller will perform Wednesday, July 1, and a previously announced Jackie Venson show has been rescheduled to Tuesday, June 30.
Presented by the Woody Guthrie Center and Bob Dylan Center in conjunction with Cain’s Ballroom and “Live From Cain’s,” the livestreams begin at 7 p.m. and are hosted on the Cain’s Ballroom Facebook page: facebook.com/cainsballroom/live.
Phil Clarkin Photography, Press Pause Films, Midwest Drone Productions and the Cain’s Ballroom crew will provide a virtual experience for music fans by using a multicam HD production and a professional sound engineer.
“We’ve had a great time with these livestreams,” Chad Rodgers of Cain’s Ballroom said. “It’s been a particularly challenging time for independent venues like the Cain’s. We’ve missed bringing live music to Tulsa, and we’ve missed the fans. These ‘Live From Cain’s: Sessions’ have given us a chance to safely connect with our music community as we navigate this pandemic.”
For more information on Venson, go to jackievenson.com. For more information on Miller, go tobenmillerband.com.
Featured video