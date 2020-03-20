In an effort to support the music community, Cain's Ballroom, Horton Records and Live From Cain's, along with the Woody Guthrie Center, are partnering for a benefit event that will be streamed Friday, March 27, from Cain's Ballroom.
The event will include a live concert with the Tulsa Revue, featuring Paul Benjaman, Paddy Ryan, Aaron Boehler and others.
Said a post on the Live From Cain's Facebook page: "We hope you'll gather with our virtual community on the Cain's Facebook page for the event."
The post said donations/tips are welcome and proceeds will benefit Red Dirt Relief Fund and the bartending staff of Cain's Ballroom.
Additional details will be announced at a late date.