A March 27 benefit concert will be streamed from Cain’s Ballroom. Tulsa World file

 Christopher Smith

In an effort to support the music community, Cain's Ballroom, Horton Records and Live From Cain's, along with the Woody Guthrie Center, are partnering for a benefit event that will be streamed Friday, March 27, from Cain's Ballroom.

The event will include a live concert with the Tulsa Revue, featuring Paul Benjaman, Paddy Ryan, Aaron Boehler and others.

Said a post on the Live From Cain's Facebook page: "We hope you'll gather with our virtual community on the Cain's Facebook page for the event."

The post said donations/tips are welcome and proceeds will benefit Red Dirt Relief Fund and the bartending staff of Cain's Ballroom.

Additional details will be announced at a late date.

