Billie Eilish is coming to Tulsa.
Eilish announced new stops for her When We All Fall Asleep World Tour, including an Oct. 7 BOK Center performance.
Tickets go on sale at noon Friday, July 12, and will be available online at bokcenter.com or at the BOK Center box office. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the box office on the first day of ticket sales. Remaining tickets will be available for purchase at the box office on the next business day the box office is open.
To ensure tickets get in to the hands of fans and not scalpers or bots, the tour has partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform. Fans can register now through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, July 9 for a Verified Fan presale. Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 11.
Eilish, a 17-year-old global pop phenom, soared to stardom after the release of a debut single, “Ocean Eyes.”
Her album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” debuted at No. 1 in the Billboard 200 in the U.S., as well as in the UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland, Sweden, Norway, Finland and other countries. It is the biggest North American debut of the decade, shifting 313,000 units in the first week and has already hit No. 1 three times since its release in March, amassing more than 6.5 billion combined streams worldwide to date.