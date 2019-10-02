Billy Corgan, a singer, songwriter, producer, and frontman of the celebrated alternative rock band The Smashing Pumpkins, announced a solo acoustic tour that will bring him to Cain's Ballroom for a Sunday, Nov. 10 performance.
Tickets are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4 at the Cain’s Ballroom box office or online at www.cainsballroom.com.
Reserved Seats are $65, plus fees, in advance and $70, plus fees, the day of the show.
Corgan will perform songs from The Smashing Pumpkins, Zwan, WPC and more, according to a news release.
The tour will begin Nov. 3 in Los Angeles. Tulsa will be the fifth stop, and third city, on a 12-date tour that will conclude in New York.
The Smashing Pumpkins found mainstream success with consecutive multi-platinum albums in 1993 and 1995. Following the band’s 2000 dissolution, Corgan helmed the alternative rock band Zwan before releasing his debut solo album (TheFutureEmbrace) and reforming The Smashing Pumpkins in 2005. With over 30 million albums sold, the two-time Grammy-winning band is one of the most influential alternative bands of all time.
Corgan released his second solo album in 2017.