Track 5, a new country dance hall inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, is continuing free and open-to-the-public shows in September. On deck: A New Faces Country Showcase and multiplatinum-selling artist Blackhawk.
Track 5 is partnering with radio station K95.5 on the New Faces Country Showcase venture. It will feature Matt Stell, Seaforth and Jameson Rodgers at 8 p.m. Sept. 11.
The showcase is designed to highlight up-and-coming country artists who are making their mark on radio waves across the country.
Stell is a Center Ridge, Ark., native and a former college basketball player at Drury. His recently released single, “Prayed for You,” racked up more than 45 million digital streams and the video has been viewed more than four million times.
Seaforth is a country-pop duo featuring songwriters Tom Jordan and Mitch Thompson from Australia. They teamed up in Nashville in 2017 and released their new EP, “Love That,” in 2019, featuring their debut singles “Love That” and “Talk to Me.”
Rodgers is a hit songwriter from Mississippi. He’s earned over 45 million on-demand streams for his independently released EPs and just released his debut single, “Some Girls,” to country radio.
Blackhawk is scheduled to perform 8 p.m. Sept. 19. Made up of founding members Henry Paul and Dave Robbins, Blackhawk, along with third member Van Stephenson, exploded on the scene in 1993 with a debut smash “Goodbye Says It All.” They crafted a dozen top-10 hits, including two No. 1 songs and album sales that exceed 7 million records.
After Stephenson succumbed to melanoma in 2001, the group established the Van Stephenson Memorial Cancer Research Fund in his memory. The group continues to write and record new music and spread Blackhawk’s unique musical message.
Track 5 offers live entertainment weekly Wednesday through Sunday. To see a full entertainment lineup, visit https://www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com/entertainment/entertainment-calendar.