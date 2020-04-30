Business as usual, Trace Adkins and Dustin Lynch will perform on the Grand Ole Opry stage Saturday, May 9.
But here’s an extra bit of Opry business that involves Oklahoma:
The Opry is staging a remote broadcast performance as part of the regularly scheduled show, and it will feature Blake Shelton performing from his ranch in Oklahoma. Gwen Stefani will make her Grand Ole Opry debut, joining Shelton for their duet performance of his current single, “Nobody But You.”
The Shelton remote performance will follow the regular Opry broadcast, which is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. The show, conducted without an audience because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be broadcast live on Circle, Gray TV stations, DISH Studio Channel 102, Sling TV and other TV affiliates, in addition to a companion live stream on Circle All Access Facebook and YouTube channels. Bobby Bones will host the Circle telecast. Opry announcer Mike Terry will be heard on 650 AM WSM and SiriusXM.
It will be the 4,923rd consecutive Saturday night broadcast in Grand Ole Opry history. The Opry, with the help of its membership and the artist and industry community, has continued to bring millions of fans around the world together to keep the music playing without an audience in attendance. Audience-less shows are broadcast and streamed with a small production team and artists perform acoustically.
