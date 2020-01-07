Cain’s Ballroom and Bob Wills were partners in making the historic venue the Carnegie Hall of Western swing music.
On Saturday, March 7, Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys will perform at a Bob Wills birthday celebration at Cain’s Ballroom. Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys will perform under the direction of Jason Roberts.
Tickets are on sale now at the Cain’s Ballroom box office or at cainsballroom.com.
Tickets are $28, plus fees, in advance and will remain at that price on the day of the show, but tickets will sell for $35, total, on the night of the show. Seating — first come, first served — is limited.