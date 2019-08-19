The most recent fiscal year for Tulsa's BOK Center was the venue's second-busiest and most profitable year to date, falling short only to the year when the venue hosted Garth Brooks for seven sold-out shows.
The information was provided in a BOK Center news release which recapped accomplishments during the last fiscal year, including making headlines for ticket sales and hosting or producing many "firsts" for Tulsa.
Among those accomplishments: An NHL preseason (Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers), sold-out shows for three first time arena headliners (Chris Young, Cody Johnson, Luke Combs), Cirque Du Soleil’s first ice show (“Crystal”), hosting the venue's first major latin show (Ozuna) and kicking off Fleetwood Mac’s fall tour and Zac Brown Band’s spring tour.
“We are so thankful for the concert promoters and agents who continue to believe in the Tulsa market and the fans that continue to sell out shows,” BOK Center general manager Casey Sparks said in the release.
“It is an honor that one of the world’s top arenas is in Tulsa and that is testament to our regional ticket buyers, sponsors and corporate partners that have supported this venue from day one.”
BOK Center said goodbye to two global music icons, Elton John and Bob Seger. Both are on farewell tours and made stops in Tulsa. In addition, BOK Center hosted Imagine Dragons, Def Leppard/Journey, Panic! At The Disco, Bruno Mars (two sold-out shows), Travis Scott, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Kelly Clarkson, James Taylor/Bonnie Raitt, Jeff Dunham, Snoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, the NCAA men’s basketball tournament and other events.
Metallica's first appearance here in 10 years broke a single-show attendance record with a crowd of 19,288.
BOK Center was named Arena of the Year at the International Entertainment Buyers Association (IEBA) conference in Nashville.
“We have some of the most dedicated and engaged staff I could ever hope for,” Sparks said. “Our busy season is a grind for everyone involved, but the buy-in we have from our employees and the commitment we see on a daily basis to continually serve the Tulsa community is what makes BOK Center the best in this region. The attitude in our office isn’t complacent with what we have done in the past, but it is about where we can go in the future.”
BOK Center hosted three sold-out shows (Michael Buble, Shawn Mendes and Cardi B) in July and the venue is projected to have its busiest fall season ever.
“I remember feeling determined, yet nervous, when BOK Center first opened because of all of the naysayers who objected against building this arena,” Sparks said. “It’s 11 years later, and we’re still breaking records and leading the charge for arenas all around the globe. It’s remarkable.”