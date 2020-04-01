Justin Bieber is postponing 2020 dates for his upcoming tour, including a July 8 BOK Center performance that was originally scheduled for July 8.
Said a statement: “While Justin — along with his band, dancers and crew — has been hard at work preparing an amazing show, he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost. Justin is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone. He asks that fans hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored as soon as the dates are rescheduled. Information on rescheduled dates will be forthcoming soon.”