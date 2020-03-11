Because of coronavirus concerns, don’t expect to take part in a meet-and-greet if you attend the KISS tour stop Thursday at BOK Center, but the KISS tour is continuing and BOK Center general manager Casey Sparks indicated other events at the venue are taking place as scheduled.
She said a statement from ASM Global, which manages BOK Center, that was issued during the Big 12 wrestling tournament still stands.
Said the statement: “At ASM Global we are closely monitoring the latest developments regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) globally and any potential impact it may have on our day-to-day operations here in Tulsa at BOK Center. The health and safety of our guests and employees is our top priority. Through public health organizations such as the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), we are staying abreast of the latest updates and developments as they occur. Any actions we take will be consistent with guidelines from these agencies and local health department officials.”
Scheduled BOK Center events after the KISS concert include a March 14 Tulsa Oilers game and a March 15 Harlem Globetrotters visit.
It was announced earlier this week that KISS was calling a halt to backstage meet-and-greets. In a statement published on Blabbermouth and circulated on other outlets, manager Doc McGhee said band members had been advised to temporarily call off the meet-and-greets.
“Our meet-and-greets have always offered us and you, our fans, a unique opportunity to literally stand shoulder to shoulder together,” McGhee said in the statement. “After many discussions with experts in the field, we have been advised to temporarily cancel these events given the reality that we do this nightly for a hundred or more fans. Shows will continue as scheduled and we look forward to resuming our time with you backstage.”
KISS’ end of the road tour is expected to continue through July 17, 2021. Pearl Jam postponed its North American tour because of coronavirus concerns. SXSW in Austin has been cancelled and another festival, Coachella, has been postponed.