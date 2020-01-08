The UK chart-topping indie quartet Bombay Bicycle Club announce North American tour dates in support of the group’s first new album in six years. An early stop on the tour will be a Tuesday, April 21 show at Cain’s Ballroom.
Bombay Bicycle Club will play the historic venue for the first time. Tickets, which start at $25, go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10 at the Cain’s Ballroom box office or online at www.cainsballroom.com.
Bombay Bicycle Club will be joined by Sports Team at Cain’s Ballroom. Bombay Bicycle Club’s new album (Everything Else Has Gone Wrong) is scheduled to be released Jan. 17 mvia Caroline International/Island Records.