Jason Boland & The Stragglers and Jamie Lin Wilson have been added to the lineup for the Born & Raised Music Festival, a new outlaw, Texas and Red Dirt country music and camping experience at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds north of Pryor.
Willie Nelson and Hank Williams, Jr., were previously announced as headliners for the festival, scheduled Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7 with a special pre-festival party Friday, June 5. The festival is courtesy of AEG Presents, which also stages the established Rocklahoma music and camping festival at the same location every Memorial Day Weekend.
The new festival will feature more than 25 acts, including Jamey Johnson, Whiskey Myers, Blackberry Smoke, Margo Price, the Randy Rogers Band, Shooter Jennings, Parker McCollum and many more.
Early bird discount passes were scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14. Weekend general admission passes start at $89.50 with reserved seating starting at $159.50. VIP packages also are available. Born & Raised has partnered with GovX to provide discounted passes for military and first responders starting at $79.50. The Friday night pre-party will be available to anyone with a weekend pass.
To view full pricing and package details and purchase passes, or to see the full festival lineup, go to www.bornandraisedfestival.com.