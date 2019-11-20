The country band Shenandoah, soon to perform at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, recorded a song that should be meaningful to fans of Oklahoma music figures.
The song is “Freebird in the Wind.” Released last month, it’s a tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd. The ballad tells the story of the tragic plane crash that took the lives of six members of the legendary southern rock band.
On Oct. 20, 1977, a Convair CV-240 passenger aircraft ran out of fuel and crashed in a forested area near Gillsburg, Miss. Miraculously, there were survivors. But among fatalities were lead singer Ronnie Van Zant, backup vocalist Cassie Gaines and her brother, guitarist Steve Gaines. Cassie and Steve Gaines grew up in Miami, Okla.
Want to hear the song? It’s on Shenandoah’s set list and vocalist Marty Raybon said the band will perform it during a Nov. 24 show at Track 5 inside the Hard Rock. Shows at Track 5, the casino’s new country dance hall, are free.
Lynyrd Skynyrd means something to Raybon, who was raised in the same town where Lynyrd Skynyrd was formed. He said he didn’t know “those cats” back in the day.
“But I grew up on the west side of Jacksonville, Florida, just like they did, so therefore we chewed a lot of the same grass,” Raybon said. “Everybody in the music business or anybody that played music or wanted to play music back during that time was very, very well aware of Skynyrd.”
Now? “I personally believe that Lynyrd Skynyrd is the most iconic band in music other than the Beatles,” Raybon said.
“Freebird in the Wind” was written by Nelson Blanchard and Scott Inness. A news release said Inness visited the crash site on the 41st anniversary of the accident and spoke with two of the crash’s first responders. He and Blanchard knew they had something historic on their hands, according to the release.
“We even played the demo to drummer Artimus Pyle, who survived the crash, and he cried,” Inness said. “We truly feel we captured the story in a song.”
Raybon said he visited Gillsburg, Miss., too, and listened to stories of folks who helped the crash survivors.
“It was very, very interesting,” Raybon said. “They didn’t even know who they were to start with. Artimus and them had come of the woods and they are bloody with long hair and all this other kind of stuff. Here’s this old boy (who lived nearby) and he’s thinking, man, what in the world is this? He heard the crash. He actually shoots at them. They said ‘hey, hey, hey, whoa, whoa, whoa. We were just in a plane crash.’ He had heard that (crashing) sound, so it started making sense to him then.”
Charlie Daniels, who has a decades-long relationship with Lynyrd Skynyrd, is featured at the start of “Freebird in the Wind.” He recites a poem that was carved into a stone bench at Van Zant’s grave site.
More team-ups are on the way for Shenandoah, which reunited with Raybon five years ago following a 17-year absence. The band released the album “Reloaded” (a mix of new material and live versions of past hits) in 2018. The follow-up will feature team-ups with some of the biggest names in country music, according to Raybon. Citing confidentiality issues, Raybon did not name the guest artists.
Asked about the collaborations, Raybon said, “It’s a good way to showcase different artists to different audiences. The thing that I will say that I am grateful for us knowing is, even in the early days, we never believed that everybody ... was a fan of ours just because we were in the country music business. Everybody has got a preference. Everybody likes who they like.”
But partnering with other artists results in exposure that may lead to more fans jumping on the Shenandoah bandwagon. It’s part of a strategy (Raybon praised the band’s management, calling Cole Johnstone a visionary) to re-establish the Grammy-winning group.
Raybon, speaking about his return to the band, said, “It has been a really, really nice conversion as far as what it was while I was gone as opposed to where (the band) is now. It has been a lot of fun to get back out there and make music with folks and have a really, really good time doing what we’ve been doing. The kind of things we have been doing is stuff that we understand and realize we’re not going to be played on major radio up to this point."
But the new record is intended as a pathway to that destination, according to Raybon.
Shenandoah’s discography includes No. 1 singles “The Church on Cumberland Road,” “Sunday in the South” “Two Dozen Roses,” “Next to You, Next to Me” and “If Bubba Can Dance (I Can Too).” Best guess: You’ll hear those songs along with the Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute at the Hard Rock.
“For 90 minutes, if we can get people entertained and get them whooping and hollering and clapping and having a good time and all the other kind of stuff, then we have done what we came to do and that’s to entertain people,” Raybon said. “And if we can get them involved in the show, then we realize at the end of the evening that we really did do what we came to do. They were a part of the show instead of just sitting and witnessing it.”