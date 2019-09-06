Country artist Brantley Gilbert, who is releasing his fifth studio album (Fire & Brimstone) Oct. 4, announced dates for a new tour and the tour will include a Feb. 22 performance at Tulsa’s BOK Center.
The Fire’t Up Tour gets its name from track one of Brantley’s upcoming 15-song album. Tickets to the Tulsa tour stop go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13 and will be available online at www.bokcenter.com or at the BOK Center box office. However, tickets will not be available for purchase at the box office on the first day of ticket sales. Remaining available tickets will be available for purchase at the box office the next business day the box office is open.
Gilbert invited fellow singer/songwriters Chase Rice and Dylan Scott to join him as tour guests.
“I truly feel like we’re at the point that we can let the music take us where it is meant to go, so with every new album we like to change up our show and make it something that plays to those stories and characters,” Gilbert said in a news release announcing tour dates. “We’ll of course still do the hits our fans love, but we are looking at this as an opportunity to turn up the heat a bit and give the songs on Fire & Brimstone a chance to really rock.”
The new album features collaborations with Lindsay Ell, Willie Nelson, Alison Krauss, Jamey Johnson, Lukas Nelson and Colt Ford.