Multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer Brian Culbertson crafted his 20th album (the aptly titled XX, with Roman numerals representing 20) and he is bringing the XX Tour to Cain's Ballroom May 7.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15 at the Cain’s Ballroom box office or online at www.cainsballroom.com. Reserved tickets start at $38, plus fees, in advance.

Culbertson’s catalog includes recordings of jazz as well as R&B, funk, instrumental pop and New Age. The new album, which drops April 10, reflects his diversity.

