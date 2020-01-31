Two-time Grammy winner Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience will return to Bristow’s Freeland Center for the Performing Arts for a Feb. 8 performance.
Prior to the show, Simien said he wanted to applaud Dr. Chip Cooper for his commitment to presenting high-quality performances, including American roots music, and for exposing students to diversity in music.
Also, Simien said he wanted to extend deepest and sincerest condolences to the wife and family of Brian Burden and the students and faculta of Bristow Middle School. Burden, a principal at the school, died recently.
“Doc and Cynthia had been working with Krista on our Creole for Kidz! education outreach program, and we were just devastated to hear the news about her husband,” Simien said.
Creole for Kidz and the History of Zydeco turns 20 this year, according to Simien, who said the venture has exposed hundreds of thousands of K-12 and college students to the multicultural roots music from Louisiana. He said that brand of music made its way into a Disney film (“The Princess and the Frog”) “giving us yet another tool in our tool box to use when teaching our student audiences about the history and heritage of American roots music.”
Simien said Cooper likes to have this show in February to celebrate Black History Month and Mardi Gras. Simien said zydeco is the music of the black and mixed race French-speaking Creoles of Lousiana “and who doesn’t like a good Mardi Gras party, right?” Simien said zydeco is such an important black roots music that the National Museum of African American Music, a $50 million facility opening in Nashville this year, has a zydeco exhibit that he and others helped curate with the museum staff.
Simien said to look for a new record coming out this year that will bring together rural and urban Creole music and musicians.
For tickets and information, go to www.freelandcenter.org.