Carrie Underwood’s concert at Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant scheduled for March 14 has been rescheduled for Sept. 11. A release said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution for everybody involved.
If you purchased tickets through Ticketmaster and prefer to receive a refund, you must request one by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000. The venue is encouraging ticket-holders to hold on to tickets because they will be honored for the rescheduled date.
Ticketmaster is the official ticketing agent for the Choctaw Grand Theater. All other ticket sellers are considered third party agencies. Third party ticket sellers may have a refund policy. You will want to reach out to that company directly for more information regarding refunds for postponed or rescheduled shows.