Country music star Carrie Underwood appeared on NBC’s “Today” show Tuesday to promote her new book, but of course was asked about the tornadic storm that caused fatalities in Tennessee.
Underwood is from Checotah, but lives in the Nashville area with her husband and two sons, Isaiah and Jacob. She said her husband grabbed the boys and went to a safe room in their home at about 2 a.m.
Underwood is on a book tour for “Find Your Path,” her wellness book. She told the “Today” crew that health is a passion and people told her to write a book about it.
“I really love health and fitness and I geek out over articles and trends and things like that, so we went for it just to see how it would turn out,” she said. “I’m just really proud of it.”
Underwood, asked how she balances being a working mom and working out to stay fit, said, “Of course your babies are important. Your family is important. But you are important and, if you don’t have your balance, everything is out of balance.”
She suggested working out for 20 minutes, 30 minutes or an hour -- “whatever you can spare to do something for yourself to keep you healthy, to keep you around longer. I feel so much better throughout my entire day when I do that in the morning.”
Underwood said she wants to be around as long as he possibly can. “And not just live longer, but have those years be full and good.”
Underwood is on the cover of the April issue of Women’s Health. In an accompanying story, she told the magazine she initially did not handle fitness the correct way, sometimes consuming as few as 800 calories per day.
“Everybody has insecurities,” she said on “Today,” adding that she had to start “feeling not good physically” to know that something wasn’t quite right.
“It was a lack of knowledge. It was a lack of not knowing how to take care of myself. Kind of going too far the other direction led me to figure out what works because I wasn’t feeling good. I wasn’t happy. I knew I didn’t feel right, so it led me to do better.”
