Texas red dirt sensation Casey Donahew will perform Feb. 29 at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Tickets start at $19.50 and go on sale Dec. 12.
Over the last 17 years, Donahew has risen from a favorite on the local Texas music scene to a nationally hot touring act who consistently sells out venues all across the country. He has more than 125 million digital music streams through Spotify and Apple and more than half a million followers on his social platforms.
A news release announcing the show said Donahew received his first guitar from his grandfather when he was growing up, but it wasn’t until college at Texas A&M that he first began to teach himself to play and really focused on writing songs. A fan of ‘80s and ‘90s country music, he admired the storytelling in songs of that period, and when Garth Brooks began employing rock show antics during his concerts, Donahew was immediately hooked.
Donahew has racked up 19 No. 1 singles and released eight independent albums to critical and commercial acclaim. For more information on Donahew, visit www.CaseyDonahew.com.
Tickets to Hard Rock shows are available online in The Joint section of www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Joint box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.