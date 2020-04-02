A release party for the Casey Van Beek album “Heaven Forever” scheduled April 23 at Harwelden Mansion has been cancelled.
The Church Studio, which was going to host the event, made this announcement:
“After careful consultation with our team and musicians regarding the health and safety of our fans and ticket holders, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Casey Van Beek and the Tulsa Groove Release Party Experience at the Harwelden Mansion.
“We hope to reschedule the event in near future. The good news is that for all ticket holders, we’ll be mailing to you a copy of the CD along with a signed photo of the band on the release date of April 23.”
All revenue from ticket (CD) sales is going to the band, but full refunds are an option. Email info@thechurchstudio.com for details.
