Casii Stephan and the Midnight Sun will perform Friday, March 6, at the Philbrook Museum of Art theater.
The show is a celebration performance for the release of a new single, “Trapeze Artist,” which premiered on Billboard.
The show will begin at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.
A news release announcing the show said the Tulsa-based singer-songwriter is known for her emotive, soulful vocals and cinematic arrangements. Her music has garnered acclaim from Billboard, Popdust and Earmilk. In addition to being a performer, she is a founder of MisFEST, a festival that highlights women in music.
The release said “Trapeze Artist” was inspired after scrolling through social feeds and seeing the highs and lows of humanity.
“From finding love to accounts of racism, it’s all there and it makes one feel like a trapeze artist swinging back and forth,” Stephan said in the release. “It’s a growth process to know how to process all of this information and what to do with it and know what I can reasonably do in the community I’m in. No one person can change the world.”