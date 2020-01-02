Casii Stephan and Kalyn Fay will perform at a Folk Alliance Fundraiser Show, scheduled from 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Woody Guthrie Center, 102 E. Reconciliation Way. Tickets are $15 at eventbrite.com.
Stephan and Kay will follow by performing at the 2020 Folk Alliance International Music Conference, scheduled Jan. 22-26 in New Orleans.
Fay will be performing an official showcase, along with multiple private showcases, and Stephan will be performing multiple private showcases. The Woody Guthrie Center is hosting a sneak peek of their performances to assist in raising funds for expenses related to the event in New Orleans.
The Folk Alliance International Conference is the world’s largest gathering of the folk music industry and community.
Based in Kansas City, Folk Alliance International (FAI) was founded in 1989 to connect folk music leaders aiming to sustain the community and genre. The organization’s expanded global network includes more than 3,000 members worldwide, including artists, record company professionals, publishers, presenters, agents, managers, arts administrators, diplomats and more.