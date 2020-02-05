Trivia question: Which music artist was the first to be announced as a BOK Center performer?
If you answered the Eagles, you would be wrong.
The Eagles performed the first concert at Tulsa’s new downtown arena in September of 2008, but the first music artist ever to be announced as a BOK Center performer was Celine Dion.
The news — proof that Tulsa could draw superstar acts to its new venue — was announced in November of 2007, a full year before a show that was scheduled to take place Nov. 13, 2008. For medical reasons, the show wound up being postponed until Feb. 2, 2009, but she played to a near-capacity crowd and it was one of the first 20 music events in arena history.
On Wednesday night, Dion returned to BOK Center almost 11 years to the day after her first visit. My Heart Must Go On? The show must go on. Tulsa got popped by a snow storm and BOK Center officials announced that the show would take place as scheduled. Good call. Roads were clear by the time the arena doors opened and Dion again played in front of a packed house.
She thanked the crowd early in the show.
“It is really great to be here with all of you and I’ve got to tell you we are very, very happy to see you,” she said. “It is not a very good day to travel and I really so much appreciate that you braved the bad weather and made it here. You made it! You know what? We are going to do our best to make it worth your while.”
And she — they — did.
Dion started the show with “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” and the visual was such that she appeared to be alone on stage. Is she by herself? No wonder she is calling this the Courage Tour. But the supporting cast was soon unveiled and, if the head count is correct, Dion was accompanied by 14 musicians and three backup singers who complemented her mighty vocals.
Here’s the deal. You already know about her pipes. You know she can hit notes and hold them like nobody’s business. In singing “All By Myself,” she went to places that Eric Carmen’s version never ventured (no offense Eric, love your stuff). During a late-show medley, she covered Lady Marmalade and made it all her own.
Instead of elaborating more about the wow factor of Dion’s vocals, let’s tell you something you wouldn’t know unless you were at the show. She strikes up a great rapport with her audience, making connections with the crowd members throughout and even singing happy birthday to a near-the-stage guest (Lori) who let it be known that it was her birthday when Dion was within earshot.
Dion, who injected doses of humor throughout, thanked Lori for “having us all” to her birthday party.
Or was it a welcome back party?
“I’ve got to tell you that I don’t know what’s going on,” Dion said early in the show.
“Can you believe it has been more than 10 years since we were last here? That is way too long. I’ve got to look into that. I’ve got to find out what happened. And I’m not just going to look into that. I’m going to fix that. Ten years! I don’t know. Maybe it’s because they kind of left me out in the Nevada desert. But you know what? I escaped. And I finally made it back here to the great state of Oklahoma.”
The return was a two-hour show that was led with six songs that were chart-toppers on Canadian or U.S. charts and was followed by “Beauty and the Beast,” a Grammy- and Oscar-winning duet. She recorded the song with Peabo Bryson but performed it at BOK Center with the help of one of her gifted backup singers.
Dion’s discography includes a duet (“The Prayer”) with Andrea Bocelli, but since Bocelli wasn’t in the house, Dion belted out a solo version and received a standing ovation.
A strong finish included “Because You Loved Me” and a medley of covers -- “Let’s Dance,” “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Kiss,” “River Deep, Mountain High” and “Lady Marmalade.”
A two-song encore began with Dion’s signature song, “My Heart Will Go On” — as big a blockbuster as the “Titanic” movie in which it was featured. The crowd roared when the band began playing the familiar opening notes of the song. The encore ended with a cover of John Lennon’s “Imagine.”
Because this was a stop on the Courage Tour, Dion introduced the audience to songs from her new “Courage” album. Among them: “Imperfections” and the “Courage” title track. The closing line in the title track was “Courage don’t you dare fail me now.” But there wasn’t the slightest hint of failure in Dion's BOK Center return. The Courage Tour stop was a triumph.