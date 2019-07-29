Grammy Award-winning artist Chance The Rapper, who released his debut studio album (The Big Day) last week, announced a North American tour that will bring him to Tulsa’s BOK Center Oct. 26.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, August 2 and will be available online at www.bokcenter.com. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the BOK Center box office on the first day of ticket sales. Remaining available tickets will be available for purchase at the box office on the next business day the box office is open.
According to a news release, Chance The Rapper’s new album perfectly encapsulates the magnitude of his first for-sale offering and the marriage to the love of his life. The album comes fresh off the release of his mixtape trilogy to streaming services.
Said the release, “With The Big Day, Chance takes cues from the rawness of 10 Day, the lyrical prowess of Acid Rap, and the wide-eyed optimism of Coloring Book to create his most dynamic body of work to date.”
Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. Cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets until 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 through Citi EntertainmentSM. For details visit www.citientertainment.com. A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available, including GA first-on-floor, reserved seats, transportation, preferred entrance and more. Check LaneOne for details.