Chance The Rapper

Chance the Rapper, who was scheduled to perform Oct. 26 in Tulsa, is moving his tour stops to 2020. Tulsa World file

 EMMA HOWELLS

Chance the Rapper is moving his The Big Day tour to 2020, which means a rescheduling of his show date in Tulsa.

Many tour dates were announced, but a new Tulsa date has not been selected. He was originally scheduled to perform here Oct. 26.

"I thought it over for the past week and I’ve decided to push back my tour," Chance the Rapper said in a Facebook message to fans.

"This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album, etc. But with it being so eventful, it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work. When Kensli was born, I went on tour two weeks later and missed some of the most important milestones in her life, but more importantly I was absent when her mother needed me the most. At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can’t make that mistake again. I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli."

Continuing, the Grammy-winning artist said this: "I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you’ll understand and forgive me in time. ... I love you guys and literally can't wait for you to witness this show."

Tickets purchased for 2019 tour stops will be valid for the rescheduled dates. For those unable to attend the new dates, refunds will be available at point of purchase, according to a news release.

Jimmie Tramel 918-581-8389

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @JimmieTramel

Tags

Scene Writer

Jimmie is a pop culture and feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, he has written books about former Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer and former Oklahoma State football coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389