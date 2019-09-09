Chance the Rapper is moving his The Big Day tour to 2020, which means a rescheduling of his show date in Tulsa.
Many tour dates were announced, but a new Tulsa date has not been selected. He was originally scheduled to perform here Oct. 26.
"I thought it over for the past week and I’ve decided to push back my tour," Chance the Rapper said in a Facebook message to fans.
"This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album, etc. But with it being so eventful, it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work. When Kensli was born, I went on tour two weeks later and missed some of the most important milestones in her life, but more importantly I was absent when her mother needed me the most. At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can’t make that mistake again. I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli."
Continuing, the Grammy-winning artist said this: "I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you’ll understand and forgive me in time. ... I love you guys and literally can't wait for you to witness this show."
Tickets purchased for 2019 tour stops will be valid for the rescheduled dates. For those unable to attend the new dates, refunds will be available at point of purchase, according to a news release.