Charlie Daniels and his band are returning to Tulsa for an Oct. 17 show inside the Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Tickets, which start at $29.50 and go on sale July 18, are available online in The Joint section of www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK.
The Joint box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Daniels’ body of work spans from his Dove Award-winning gospel albums to his award-winning Southern rock anthems and country hits. He formed the Charlie Daniels Band in 1970, and the group cranked out hits like “Long Haired Country Boy,” “In America,” “The Legend of Wooley Swamp” and, of course, his signature song, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.”
A news release said Daniels helps to shine the spotlight on many causes close to his heart. He’s a staunch supporter of the military and lends his time and talent to numerous charitable organizations, including The Journey Home Project that he founded in 2014 with his manager, David Corlew, to help veterans of the United States Armed Forces.
For more information on the Charlie Daniels Band, visit www.CharlieDaniels.com.