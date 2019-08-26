Rob Thomas’ newest album is “Chip Tooth Smile” and, yes, there’s a story behind the title.
“I chipped my tooth when I was like 19 years old,” Thomas said. “I was slam dancing at a club. When I met my wife, I finally got enough money to actually get some dental work done. She never would want me to fix my chipped tooth because she said it gave me my character, so she always called it my chip tooth smile.”
Did Thomas ever get the chipped tooth fixed?
“No. Still got it,” he said.
You can see for yourself if your seats are close to the stage when Thomas performs Friday, at Brady Theater.
Thomas, whose resume includes solo albums, Matchbox Twenty and a monster collaboration (“Smooth”) with Carlos Santana, took part in a phone Q-and-A in advance of the show.
What do you want to say about the new album?
It was my first time working with (producer) Butch Walker. It was a pretty personal record. I think at 47, you write about different things than you write about at 37 and 27 and 17, so I think there is just kind of a personal touch on this record. As you get a little bit older ... I think it was just kind of the record I was supposed to be making right about now.
What’s your best story about “Smooth”?
I think the best story is, to this day, I talk to Carlos pretty much every day. We are on the road right now, so like last night it was like 1 o’clock in the morning and I got offstage and he was offstage and we started texting each other and calling each other. We are just in constant contact all the time. I saw him in Phoenix, and I think he might come out to Vegas and hang out and play with us. (The best story is) just, I think, the friendship that came out of it. It’s an unlikely pairing of two people, but for us, it makes a lot of sense.
When did you know that “Smooth” (three Grammys, 12 weeks at No. 1) was something?
My wife will tell you that when I wrote it she knew that it was going to be a really big hit. I don’t think when you are writing songs that you can look at them that way. You don’t really know what’s going to work and what’s not going to work. You just kind of write what you are feeling at the time. The first time I even knew it was going to be a single, I was downtown in New York, and I was walking down the street and I heard it coming out of this car. I was standing at a red light, and I saw just this convertible car full of hot girls sitting at the red light blaring ‘Smooth’ on the radio. Oh man, I think we’re on to something.
If someone said you could have a reputation as an A-plus songwriter or an A-plus performer, which is more flattering?
I think songwriting. I think performing is something you do and you get better and there’s a physicality to it. It’s a very interpersonal thing. I think one man’s Springsteen is another man’s Bowie is another man’s Prince, and I think they are all pretty much correct and I think it’s kind of an extension of the music they make. But songwriting has always been kind of like, it’s a weird thing. Like every time you write a song, you are kind of amazed at it. You don’t know if you are ever going to be able to write another one. You don’t really know where it comes from — the idea that you hear a melody inside your head and you realize that it’s a melody you are writing that doesn’t exist yet. It’s kind of a magical thing every time.
Do you ever fall into the trap that, gee, I don’t know if another song is coming, or you’ve got another song coming and you know it?
“I think you always wonder. There is always kind of a little magic every time. For a minute, you feel like the god of creation. You are like ‘I have created something. I am an artist.’ And then literally, like 30 minutes later, you feel like ‘I am a hack.’ ... I think for most musicians and most writers, it is that self-doubt starting at a young age, like maybe not fitting in at school and trying to find your way. It’s all that self-doubt that really fuels a lot of art.”
From researching your background, you went through a lot of tough stuff when you were younger. When you have that kind of experience, does it add to the art when you become an artist?
That’s a slippery slope. The idea of you are suffering for your art is a conversation that gets passed back and forth. I think that because I went through a lot of stuff at a young age, I was forced to be independent and find my own way, and I was really more kind of like self-analyzed and understanding of the world around me than probably most people who are 16 or 17 years old. I think because of that I wound up finding musicians and I wound up finding songwriting, and maybe if I had a normal life and just went to little league and went to a nice school and had kind of a normal home life, maybe I just would have found a nice job and went on with that.
Was something happening with music in the 1990s that was different than other decades?
Between the ’70s and the ’90s, the way that people consumed music changed drastically, right? Everybody moved from LPs and cassettes and into CDs, and we were starting to move into MP3s. I think the thing about the ’90s was it was the last kind of traditional thing. If you were a band in the mid- to late ’90s, you went out and you toured around your hometown and the guy from a label would come see you, and if he liked you, he would sign you to a deal. You would get a song and it would go on the radio, and if the radio played it a lot, people would come see you play. It was a pretty meat and potatoes way of going about it.
However long it took to go from an LP to a CD, and you are talking decades and decades, it went much quicker from the CD to the MP3 and now from an MP3 to streaming to Spotify to everything you want. Exponentially, it’s happening faster and faster and faster, so I think it’s just the way people are consuming music is happening so much differently that it completely changes the industry. I don’t think it changes music in that you’ve still got to have a good song no matter how people are listening to it, you know?
Featured video
Ian Sproul, owner of BierGarten Wine & Spirits in Jenks, discusses new Oktoberfest beers that are hitting the market.
Read the What the Ale blog: Tom Gilbert writes about local beers and breweries.