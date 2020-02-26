Led by DJ Lux, EDM-centric act ATCK is heading back to Tulsa and partnering with Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC for a March 20 show at Riff’s inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
The show will start at 9 p.m. and is free to the public.
Kirkpatrick is one of five founding members of *NSYNC. Along with Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass, Kirkpatrick has sold more than 50 million records and completed five nationwide concert tours, making *NSYNC one of the best-selling boy bands in history.
Kirkpatrick also is an accomplished voice actor as the voice of Chip Skylark on “The Fairly OddParents.”
Brandon Mashburn, also known as DJ Lux, has traveled the world during his career. On top of being a touring musician since he was a teenager, he has produced for TrustCOMPANY and up-and-comers Before You Exit and has mixed records for U2 and Beyoncé, among others. He penned songs for Bruno Mars with partners The Jackie Boyz and started his own production company prior to forming ATCK with the Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean.
