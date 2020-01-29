Country music artist Chris Stapleton announced Wednesday that his “All-American Road Show” is returning in 2020 and the tour will include a Friday, Oct. 16 performance at Tulsa’s BOK Center.
Guests for the Tulsa show will include the Marcus King Band and Yola.
Tickets are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14 and will be available online at www.bokcenter.com. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the BOK Center box office as tickets for this show are mobile only.
Stapleton Fan Club pre-sales will begin 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4. For more information visit www.stapletonfanclub.com. Citi is the official pre-sale credit card of the tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets through Citi Entertainment beginning 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 until 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
Beginning June 26, Stapleton will be the subject of a new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. The exhibition follows a series of landmark years for Stapleton following the release of his breakthrough debut album "Traveller," which was recently selected as the top country album of the decade by Billboard, as well as his acclaimed follow ups: 2017’s "From A Room: Volume 1" and "From A Room: Volume 2."