Casting Crowns to perform concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in

Spectators attended a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in on June 27. Now the Christian-rock band Casting Crowns is planning to perform live at the drive-in. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

More than movies: Admiral Twin Drive-in is quickly becoming a Tulsa music venue in a time of pandemic closures, with the outdoor cinema preparing to host a popular Christian-music rock band.

Casting Crowns will be performing, live and in person, at the drive-in on July 16, a Thursday night, with gates opening at 7:30 p.m. for a concert that will begin at dark.

According to a release by Awakening Events, tickets will be sold on a per-car basis, with a limit of six people per vehicle, which will be parked "in order of arrival in the tier purchased."

Tickets are $100 per car, with a few $175 tickets for "the best spaces in the lot closest to stage and screen" available, the release said.

Tickets can be purchased at the eventbrite.com website, which can also be accessed through the drive-in's website at admiraltwindrivein.com.

Casting Crowns is a winner of both Grammy and Dove awards and has sales reportedly in excess of 10 million records in a more than 20-year existence after lead singer Mark Hall began the band in 1999.

The group is playing shows at several other drive-in theaters during this tour.

This event follows a June 27 concert event at the drive-in which featured a Garth Brooks performance being shown on the Admiral Twin screen tower, and being beamed to hundreds of other drive-ins across the U.S.

The Casting Crowns concert includes conditions such as those attending showing a ticket to be scanned through the driver-side window and observing social distancing guidelines.

In addition: lawn chairs and blankets are welcome for use inside an allocated parking space; outside food and drink is not allowed; no oversized vehicles will be permitted; and the concert is a rain-or-shine event.

Gallery: Garth Brooks brings drive-in concert tour to Admiral Twin in Tulsa

Michael Smith

918-581-8479

michael.smith@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @michaelsmithTW

Tags