More than movies: Admiral Twin Drive-in is quickly becoming a Tulsa music venue in a time of pandemic closures, with the outdoor cinema preparing to host a popular Christian-music rock band.
Casting Crowns will be performing, live and in person, at the drive-in on July 16, a Thursday night, with gates opening at 7:30 p.m. for a concert that will begin at dark.
According to a release by Awakening Events, tickets will be sold on a per-car basis, with a limit of six people per vehicle, which will be parked "in order of arrival in the tier purchased."
Tickets are $100 per car, with a few $175 tickets for "the best spaces in the lot closest to stage and screen" available, the release said.
Casting Crowns is a winner of both Grammy and Dove awards and has sales reportedly in excess of 10 million records in a more than 20-year existence after lead singer Mark Hall began the band in 1999.
The group is playing shows at several other drive-in theaters during this tour.
This event follows a June 27 concert event at the drive-in which featured a Garth Brooks performance being shown on the Admiral Twin screen tower, and being beamed to hundreds of other drive-ins across the U.S.
The Casting Crowns concert includes conditions such as those attending showing a ticket to be scanned through the driver-side window and observing social distancing guidelines.
In addition: lawn chairs and blankets are welcome for use inside an allocated parking space; outside food and drink is not allowed; no oversized vehicles will be permitted; and the concert is a rain-or-shine event.
Gallery: Garth Brooks brings drive-in concert tour to Admiral Twin in Tulsa
Garth Brook Drive-In Concert
Garth Brooks performs during a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Garth Brook Drive-In Concert
Spectators sit in lawn chairs and truck beds before a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Garth Brook Drive-In Concert
Garth Brooks performs during a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Garth Brook Drive-In Concert
Garth Brooks performs during a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Garth Brook Drive-In Concert
Garth Brooks performs during a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Garth Brook Drive-In Concert
Garth Brooks performs during a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Garth Brook Drive-In Concert
Garth Brooks performs during a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Garth Brook Drive-In Concert
Spectators sit in lawn chairs and truck beds before a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Garth Brook Drive-In Concert
Spectators a truck bed before a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Garth Brook Drive-In Concert
Garth Brooks performs during a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Garth Brook Drive-In Concert
Garth Brooks performs during a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Garth Brook Drive-In Concert
Garth Brooks performs during a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Garth Brook Drive-In Concert
A video of Randall King performing plays during a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Garth Brook Drive-In Concert
Fans wait in line for the bathroom during a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Garth Brook Drive-In Concert
Brad Venable and Meag Warren, both of Tulsa, take a selfie while waiting for a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Garth Brook Drive-In Concert
Made Drueppel and Zack Gleaton, both 13 and of Tulsa, sit on the roof a truck before a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Garth Brook Drive-In Concert
Fns watch Randall King during a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Garth Brook Drive-In Concert
Spectators sit in lawn chairs before a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Garth Brook Drive-In Concert
Brad Venable and Meag Warren, both of Tulsa, take a selfie while waiting for a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Garth Brook Drive-In Concert
Spectators sit in their trucks before a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Garth Brook Drive-In Concert
Spectators play soccer and sit in lawn chairs before a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Garth Brook Drive-In Concert
Cars wait in a line before a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Garth Brook Drive-In Concert
Spectators sit in lawn chairs before a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Garth Brook Drive-In Concert
Customers wait in line for concessions before a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Garth Brook Drive-In Concert
Fans sit in camping chairs before a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Garth Brook Drive-In Concert
A video of Randall King performing plays during a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Garth Brook Drive-In Concert
Garth Brooks performs during a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Garth Brook Drive-In Concert
Fans wait in line for the bathroom during a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Garth Brook Drive-In Concert
A video of Randall King performing plays during a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Garth Brook Drive-In Concert
A video of Randall King performing plays during a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Garth Brook Drive-In Concert
Helen Sumarll, of Oologah, waits in the back of a truck before a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Garth Brook Drive-In Concert
Spectators play soccer and sit in lawn chairs before a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Garth Brook Drive-In Concert
Fans wait in line for the bathroom during a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Garth Brook Drive-In Concert
Spectators play soccer and sit in lawn chairs before a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Garth Brook Drive-In Concert
Cars wait in a line before a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Garth Brook Drive-In Concert
Garth Brooks performs during a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Garth Brook Drive-In Concert
Garth Brooks performs during a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Garth Brook Drive-In Concert
Garth Brooks performs during a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Garth Brook Drive-In Concert
Garth Brooks performs during a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Garth Brook Drive-In Concert
Made Drueppel and Zack Gleaton, both 13 and of Tulsa, sit on the roof a truck before a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Garth Brook Drive-In Concert
Fans wait in line for the bathroom during a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Garth Brook Drive-In Concert
Brett Greenwood, of Tulsa, takes a photo before a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Garth Brook Drive-In Concert
Fns watch Randall King during a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Garth Brook Drive-In Concert
Fans sit in camping chairs before a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Garth Brook Drive-In Concert
Customers wait in line for concessions before a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Garth Brook Drive-In Concert
Helen Sumarll, of Oologah, waits in the back of a truck before a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Garth Brook Drive-In Concert
A video of Randall King performing plays during a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Garth Brook Drive-In Concert
Cars wait in a line before a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Garth Brook Drive-In Concert
Admiral Twin's Brett Bower waits to scan tickets before a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Garth Brook Drive-In Concert
Cars wait in a line before a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Garth Brook Drive-In Concert
A video of Randall King performing plays during a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Michael Smith
918-581-8479
michael.smith@tulsaworld.com
Twitter: @michaelsmithTW