KOSU is hosting three free preview screenings of Ken Burns' new documentary on country music, including a Sunday, Aug. 25 at Circle Cinema presented in conjunction with the Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture and the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture. Free tickets (limit two per person) are available at the Circle Cinema box office.
The country music documentary is scheduled to premiere Sept. 15 on PBS stations. The 45-minute screening will provide an overview of the 16-hour, eight-part series with segments featuring stories about Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Vince Gill, Garth Brooks and more.
The Circle Cinema screening will begin at 2 p.m. Mimosas and a musical performance by Bandelier are scheduled at 1 p.m.
(Presented with OKPOP and Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture)
Two additional screenings will be held statewide on the same date. A 2 p.m. screening at the OSU Student Union Theater in Stillwater will include a 1:30 p.m. performance by the Red Dirt Rangers. The screening will be presented in conjunction with OSU Allied Arts. RSVP for free tickets at https://kosu.secureallegiance.com/kosu/WebModule/Survey.aspx?P=GEN%20RSVP&PAGETYPE=SUR&CHECK=vSBi8d0tIq1kgiDFpGzthh9KMHuMAB4wPVAl6UEf65g%3D
A screening at Tower Theatre in Oklahoma City will begin at 4 p.m and will be presented in conjunction with the Oklahoma Film & Music Office. Free tickets are available at towertheatreokc.com.
The country music documentary explores questions such as “What is country music?” and “Where did it come from?“ while focusing on the biographies of the fascinating characters who created and shaped it. Among them: The Carter Family, Jimmie Rodgers, Bob Wills, Williams, Cline, Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Lynn, Charley Pride, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, Brooks and many more.
KOSU is a member-supported public radio network that operates 91.7 KOSU in central Oklahoma including Stillwater and Oklahoma City and 107.5 KOSN in northeast Oklahoma including Tulsa, Bartlesville and the Grand Lake area. KOSU can also be heard at 107.3 in south Tulsa, at 88.3 in Stillwater, and at 94.9 in Ponca City.