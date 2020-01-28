Clay Walker

Country music artist Clay Walker is returning to Hard Rock Live, originally known as The Joint, inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa for a May 2 performance.

Walker hit the country music scene in 1993 with the hit singles “What’s It To You” and “Live Until I Die.” Since then, he has added 29 more to his resume, including the No. 1 songs “Dreaming With My Eyes Open,” “If I Could Make A Living,” “This Woman And This Man” and “Rumor Has It.”

Walker has recorded four platinum-selling albums and two gold albums. He  was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in the midst of his career, but he has worked hard to fight the disease. Walker founded Band Against MS (BAMS) and has raised more than $5 million.

Walker also co-founded Military Warriors Support Foundation, which awards mortgage-free homes and family mentoring to wounded heroes injured in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan.

For more information, visit www.claywalker.com.

