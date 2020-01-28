Country music artist Clay Walker is returning to Hard Rock Live, originally known as The Joint, inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa for a May 2 performance.
Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale Feb. 6. Tickets and information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock venues are available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918 384-ROCK. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Walker hit the country music scene in 1993 with the hit singles “What’s It To You” and “Live Until I Die.” Since then, he has added 29 more to his resume, including the No. 1 songs “Dreaming With My Eyes Open,” “If I Could Make A Living,” “This Woman And This Man” and “Rumor Has It.”
Walker has recorded four platinum-selling albums and two gold albums. He was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in the midst of his career, but he has worked hard to fight the disease. Walker founded Band Against MS (BAMS) and has raised more than $5 million.
Walker also co-founded Military Warriors Support Foundation, which awards mortgage-free homes and family mentoring to wounded heroes injured in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan.
For more information, visit www.claywalker.com.