Award-winning country artist Clint Black is returning to The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Tickets for the March 27 show start at $29.50 and go on sale Jan. 2.
Black has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide and racked up 57 chart singles, 31 top-10 hits and 22 No. 1 singles like “A Better Man,” “Killin’ Time,” “Like the Rain,” “When I Said I Do” and “Nothin’ But the Taillights.”
Black has earned numerous awards from the Country Music Association, the Academy of Country Music, the Grammys and the American Music Awards, as well as membership into the Grand Ole Opry and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. For more information on Black, visit www.ClintBlack.com.
Tickets are available online in The Joint section of www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918 384-ROCK. The Joint box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.