A CMA Awards ceremony stacked with Oklahoma star power ended with Garth Brooks winning entertainer of the year for a seventh time.
Brooks won for the third time in the last four years. He also won back-to-back in 1991-92 and 1997-98. No other performer has won the award more than four times.
Brooks said if they gave the award for what occurred during the show, he would give it to Reba McEntire for her performance of “Fancy.” Brooks also praised Kelsi Ballarini and Luke Combs. About Combs, he said, “This (trophy) has got your name on it in the future, hoss, I can tell you that right now.”
Brooks was nominated for entertainer of the year along with Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Eric Church and Chris Stapleton.
The show, broadcast live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, began with three female co-hosts — Underwood, McEntire and Dolly Parton — collaborating in song.
A slew of female performers joined them for a celebration of women in country music, including Crystal Gayle, Tanya Tucker, Terri Clark, Sara Evans, Gretchen Wilson and Martina McBride. Later, rising female stars participated in a similar team-up.
Underwood has hosted the CMA Awards every year since 2008 and usually hosts with Brad Paisley. She referred to her Wednesday co-hosts as heroes — “both legends, last name not necessary, Dolly and Reba.”
During the opening segment, Parton asked, “What do you call three women hosting the CMAs?” The answer: “Your lucky night.”
It was immediately a lucky night for Oklahoma’s Blake Shelton, who won the first award presented. He captured his first CMA single of the year award for “God’s Country,” which was also nominated for video of the year. Shelton performed the song during the show and later joined Brooks in singing “Dive Bar.” Underwood and McEntire introduced them as two Okies introducing two Okies.
Old Dominion, which was scheduled to perform Thursday at Tulsa’s BOK Center, won the award for vocal group of the year.