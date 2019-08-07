Cody Jinks

Cody Jinks, shown during the 2017 Austin City Limits Music Festival, scheduled a tour stop at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Rising country star Cody Jinks will perform Sept. 7 at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Tickets, which start at $55 and go on sale Aug. 9, are available online in The Joint section of www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918 384-ROCK. The Joint box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

A news release said Jinks has devoted himself to making country music that’s equal parts uncompromising and empathic, often giving voice to those who exist on the margins of modern life.

In 2016, Jinks released his album, “I’m Not the Devil,” which hit No. 4 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. He followed with “Lifers,” which had a track ("Somewhere Between I Love You and I’m Leavin’”) that was named one of Wide Open Country’s 25 Best Country and Americana Songs of 2018.

For more information on Jinks, visit www.CodyJinks.com.

