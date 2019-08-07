Rising country star Cody Jinks will perform Sept. 7 at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.
Tickets, which start at $55 and go on sale Friday, Aug. 9, will be available in The Joint section of hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918 384-ROCK. The Joint box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
A news release said Jinks has devoted himself to making country music that’s equal parts uncompromising and empathic, often giving voice to those who exist on the margins of modern life.
In 2016, Jinks released his album, “I’m Not the Devil,” which hit No. 4 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. He followed with “Lifers,” which had a track (“Somewhere Between I Love You and I’m Leavin’”) that was named one of Wide Open Country’s 25 Best Country and Americana Songs of 2018.
For more information on Jinks, visit codyjinks.com.
Hard Rock’s Track 5 dance hall announces free shows
Track 5, a new dance hall inside the Hard Rock, will continue hosting free, open-to-the-public concerts with August performances by country artists Lindsay Ell and Doug Stone.
Ell will perform at 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. The Canadian artist’s first full-length album, “The Project,” debuted at No. 1 on the Country Album Sales Chart and was named Billboard’s Best Country Album of 2017. The album spawned her first top 20 U.S. hit, “Criminal.” She is also known for her hit duet (“What Happens in a Small Town”) with Brantley Gilbert.
Stone is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 29. He has charted 22 singles, including “A Jukebox with a Country Song,” “Too Busy Being in Love,” “Addicted to a Dollar” and “Why Didn’t I Think of That.”
Track 5 offers live and weekly entertainment Wednesday through Sunday. For a full entertainment lineup, visit hardrockcasinotulsa.com/entertainment/entertainment-calendar.