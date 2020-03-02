Collective Soul

Collective Soul will bring its catalog of ‘90s-defining songs to to Hard Rock Live, formerly known as The Joint, inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for a May 14 performance.

Tickets are $39.50 and go on sale March 6.

Collective Soul celebrated a 25th anniversary and released a new album ("Blood") in 2019.

For more information about Collective Soul, visit www.CollectiveSoul.com.

Tickets will be available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

