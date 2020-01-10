Jo Dee Messina, Bryan White, Cody Canada and regional country act Travis Marvin will perform when the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa celebrates the first anniversary of its live music dance hall, Track 5, with a free Track 5 country music festival Feb. 6-8.
The festival will begin at 6 p.m. daily with DJ Demko. Guests can enjoy free T-shirts and merchandise while supplies last, as well as a free photo booth and drink specials.
Track 5 pays tribute to artists who shaped Oklahoma’s musical influences and accommodates an array of national, regional and local artists. The venue first opened its doors to the public in February, 2019, and has quickly become a favorite of country fans, according to a news release announcing the festival.
“Track 5 has had an incredible year of country music,” Martin Madewell, senior director of marketing, said in the release.
“With national headliners like Tanya Tucker, Jason Boland & the Stragglers and Lindsey Ell, we’ve kept the promise of bringing the best in classic country, red dirt, Americana and even up-and-comers to our guests. We felt Tulsa needed more country music, and the crowds at Track 5 have been our confirmation.”
Messina will perform 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6. “Heads Carolina, Tails California,” jump-started her career and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard charts. The single made Messina a household name. She went on to post nine No. 1 hits and 16 top-40 songs. She has sold over 5 million albums worldwide.
Following country breakout artist Jon Pardi’s stop at the Hard Rock’s concert venue, The Joint, a “Post-Pardi Party” will take place Feb. 7 at Track 5. The party will feature a 10 p.m. performance by Marvin, a favored performer for local radio stations and stages throughout the midwest and southwest.
Track 5 Fest concludes Feb. 8 with performances by Oklahoma country star Bryan White at 7 p.m. and red dirt rocker Cody Canada at 10 p.m.
White’s recording career began in 1994 with the release of six No. 1 singles, including “So Much for Pretending,” “Sittin’ on Go” and “Someone Else’s Star.”
Canada rose to fame as frontman for the groundbreaking red dirt band Cross Canadian Ragweed. He formed his current group, The Departed, in 2011 and has since released songs like “Lipstick” and “Sam Hain” and collaborated with acclaimed songwriter and producer Mike McClure.
Track 5 offers live entertainment weekly Wednesday through Sunday. To see a full entertainment lineup, including more information on The Joint, Riff’s and Amp Bar, visit https://www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com/entertainment/entertainment-calendar.