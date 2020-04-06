Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert and featuring performances from the world's biggest music artists, a "One World: Together at Home" special will air Saturday, April 18 on NBC, ABC, CBS and other global networks and platforms.
A news release about the special said “One World: Together at Home” is not a telethon. Instead, it's a global event to celebrate the heroic efforts of community health workers and support the World Health Organization and the global fight to end COVID-19. The special follows in the success of the digital series “One World: Together at Home."
The special will be curated by Lady Gaga and will feature exclusive appearances by Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Finneas, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder.
Friends of Sesame Street will also be on hand to help unify and inspire people around the world.
The news release said the show will lift viewer’s spirits with exclusive, special cameos and comedic sketches while always drawing back to its core purpose – to educate and inform on COVID-19 risks, prevention and response. The broadcast will feature interviews with experts from WHO as well as stories of frontline healthcare workers from around the world.
The special will air on the following networks and platforms:
• NBCUniversal: NBC, Bravo, E!, MSNBC, MSNBC.com, NBCSN, NBC News, NBCNews.com, NBC News on YouTube, Peacock, SYFY and USA.
• Walt Disney Television: ABC, ABC News, ABC News Live, Freeform and Nat Geo.
• ViacomCBS: CBS, Channel 5 in the UK, Network 10 in Australia, and Telefe in Argentina; BET and MTV globally across 180-plus countries; and CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1 in the U.S.
• Bell Media platforms in Canada, MultiChoice, and RTE.
• BBC One will broadcast an edited version of the event for UK audiences on Sunday, April 19.
