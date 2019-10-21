Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Crowder will headline a Winter Jam tour stop Sunday, Feb. 8 at Tulsa's BOK Center.
Winter Jam is Christian music’s premiere multi-artist annual outing and Crowder will lead a star-studded 2020 lineup some of the biggest genre's biggest names. Crowder is a genre-spanning artist who has sold more than 3 million units and appears regularly on the Grand Ole Opry.
Winter Jam is a no-ticket-required event. Entry can be gained with a $15 donation at the door.
International chart-toppers Hillsong Young & Free will make their Winter Jam debut in 25 cities, while renowned worshippers Passion, as well as acclaimed pastor/author/speaker and Passion Movement founder Louie Giglio, will be featured on all other tour stops.
“We can’t wait to get out on Winter Jam 2020,” Crowder said in a news release. “There is nothing like it and 2020 is going to be just insane! Too much goodness in one place.”
Winter Jam 2020’s lineup also showcases Reach Records hip-hop recording artist and producer Andy Mineo; Dove Award-winning pop hitmakers Building 429; Grammy-nominated rockers RED; Dove Award-nominated singer/songwriter Austin French; Grammy-nominated Winter Jam creators and tour hosts, NewSong; and Dare2Share speakers Greg Stier and Zane Black. Additionally, the Pre-Jam opening set will feature 2019 New Artist of the Year Dove Award-nominee Riley Clemmons and will introduce singer/songwriter and evangelist Billy Ballenger, as well as emerging rap/hip-hop recording artist Zauntee.
"I’ve never been more excited about Winter Jam than I am for 2020,” NewSong founding member and Winter Jam creator Eddie Carswell said in the release. “The lineup is amazing and the desire to see Jesus change lives remains our top priority. Bring your friends, bring your youth group — just don't miss it."
In addition to the tour’s popular Jam Nation membership, which allows attendees advance venue entry among other special perks, Winter Jam is introducing a limited number of Jam Nation Ultimate Access passes for 2020. This exclusive pass includes a backstage meet-and-greet with Crowder, premium reserved Jam Zone seating and free Jam Nation entry to any other 2020 Winter Jam date.
The Winter Jam Tour Spectacular exploded from a single show in 1995 to become the genre's benchmark tour.