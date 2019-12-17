DaBaby, selected best new hip hot artists at the 2019 BET Awards, will perform Friday, Feb. 21 at Tulsa's BOK Center.
Born Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, DaBaby is a two-time Grammy nominee and Interscope recording star. He has taken 2019 by storm with two studio albums and his most popular single, “Suge,” has been streamed over 22 million times on Spotify.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20 and will be available online at www.bokcenter.com or at the BOK Center Box Office. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the box office the first day of ticket sales. Remaining available tickets will be available at the box office the next business day it is open.
American Express Card Members can purchase tickets for select shows before the general public beginning 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 through 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.