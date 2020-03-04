Which days are the bands you want to see (and hear) performing at Rocklahoma?
Daily band lineups were announced for the Rocklahoma 2020, scheduled Friday, May 22 through Sunday, May 24 at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds north of Pryor.
The daily band lineups (subject to change) for the 14th annual camping and music festival are as follows:
Friday, May 22: Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, I Prevail, Hollywood Undead, Badflower, The Hu, Bad Wolves, Dirty Honey, From Ashes To New, Goodbye June, Diamante, Liliac, Color Of Chaos, Travis Bond, Outlaw Devils, Love Sick Radio, and Straight Six
Saturday, May 23: Slipknot, Anthrax, The Pretty Reckless, Body Count, Hellyeah, Jelly Roll, All That Remains, Bones UK, Butcher Babies, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Fire From The Gods, Lynch Mob, East Side Gamblers, Fist Of Rage, 90lb Wrench, Mind Of Fury and The Rumours
Sunday, May 24: Staind, Halestorm, Alter Bridge, Motionless In White, Jinjer, Brass Against, Knocked Loose, John 5 And The Creatures, Stick To Your Guns, Budderside, Paralandra, Severmind, Jessikill and Chaotic Resemblance.
Also, a Roadhous pre-party on the night of Thursday, May 21 will feature performances from Warrant, BulletBoys, Hericane Alice and Paralandra.
Produced by AEG Presents, Rocklahoma is promoted as America’s biggest Memorial Day Weekend party and showcases top new rock acts and classic artists performing on three stages.
Rocklahoma general admission and camping passes are available online at https://rocklahoma.com/passes. Single-day passes go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, March 6 and start at $85. Rocklahoma encourages fans to buy early and save, as prices will later increase.
The campgrounds will be open from noon Sunday, May 17 through noon Tuesday, May 26. Camping options are available at checkout and are only available with weekend pass purchases.