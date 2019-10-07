Grammy-winning country music duo Dan + Shay have taken another career step by announcing dates for an inaugural headlining arena tour. The tour launches March 6 and will include a March 20 show at Tulsa's BOK Center.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11 and will be available online at www.bokcenter.com or at the BOK Center box office. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the box office on the first day of ticket sales. Remaining available tickets will be available for purchase at the box office the next business day the box office is open.
American Express Card Members were able to purchase tickets before the general public beginning 11 a.m. Oct. 7 through 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. Also, a limited number of VIP packages will be available to purchase. For complete presale details and ticket information, visit http://www.danandshay.com.
Dan + Shay (Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney) made the tour annoucement just days after unveiling a new single with Justin Bieber (“10,000 Hours”).
In its first 48 hours of availability, “10,000 Hours” accumulated more than 30 million streams globally.
Dan + Shay's most recent album has held strong in the top five on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart all year, earning over two billion on-demand streams globally to date. The album produced three consecutive chart-topping singles, “Tequila,” “Speechless” and “All To Myself.” Dan + Shay won their first Grammy for "Tequila."