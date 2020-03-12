The country music duo Dan + Shay announced a rescheduling of tour stops, including a show at BOK Center.
Dan + Shay were originally scheduled to perform March 20 in Tulsa. The show date has been moved to July 30. Previously purchased tickets will be honored.
This statement was released by Dan + Shay: “After the mandatory postponement of our Philadelphia show, and several others in the coming weeks, we have made the collective decision (with our team and health officials) to postpone the spring leg of The (Arena) Tour. These shows mean the world to us, and it was important that they be postponed and not canceled, but more than the shows, our fans mean the world to us, and protecting their safety is the number one priority. We want the shows to be memorable, and not experienced with fear. Thank you all for your patience and understanding. It is a strange, strange time for all of us, but we felt this was the right thing to do.”
The statement concluded with “Stay safe out there. So much love, Dan + Shay.”