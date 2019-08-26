Legendary country band Diamond Rio is adding its signature harmonies to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's 2019 Country Gold Series with a Dec. 15 performance at The Joint.
Tickets, which start at $19.50 and go on sale Aug. 29, are available online in The Joint section of www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Joint box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Diamond Rio is the third act to be announced for the third annual Country Gold Series. The series begins Nov. 3 with Lorrie Morgan and Mark Chesnutt and continues with a Dec. 5 Travis Tritt show. More artists are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
Diamond Rio released its first single (“Meet In The Middle”) in 1991 and the song went to No. 1. With songs like “One More Day,” “Beautiful Mess” and “In A Week Or Two,” the band has accumulated 10 studio albums, three certified platinum albums, five gold albums and 22 top-10 singles.
Diamond Rio has raised more than $1 million for nonprofit organizations, earning the group the Minnie Pearl Humanitarian Award. For more information on Diamond Rio, visit www.DiamondRio.com.