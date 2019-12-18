The connection between baseball and music will be explored in a new exhibit (“Take Me Out To the Ball Game: Popular Music and the National Pastime”) that will debut at Tulsa’s Woody Guthrie Center in January.
Curated by the Grammy Museum, the exhibit will open Jan. 18 with a special program for Woody Guthrie Center members. It will open to the public Jan. 19 and will remain on display until May.
According to a news release, the exhibit will offer insight and historical reference for the history of music in baseball. The historical journey starts before the 20th century, when interest in baseball-themed music was fostered through the sales of sheet music. The exhibit then explains the rise of baseball songs becoming a part of a new era of American music in the early 1900s, to current-day popular music being a central part of players preparing to take the field and excite fans.
All forms of music embraced America’s baseball passion and are reflected throughout the exhibit.
“We are always proud to partner with our friends from the Grammy Museum and share their curated exhibits with Tulsa,” Deana McCloud, executive director of the Woody Guthrie Center, said in the news release.
“This particular exhibit also allows us to partner with our neighbors at the Tulsa Drillers, who are partial sponsors of the exhibit in Tulsa as we explore the connections between music and America’s pastime. The Tulsa team additions are special to us, as are the lyrics about baseball contributed to the exhibit from the Woody Guthrie and Bob Dylan Archives.”
In addition to items from the Grammy Museum and from the Guthrie and Dylan archives, the exhibit will feature video interviews with players from the Tulsa Drillers, photos and artifacts from the team and from the family of legendary musician Roy Clark, who was part of an ownership group in the 1970s that kept professional baseball in Tulsa.
Other highlights from the exhibit include sheet music from the game’s early years (including “Take Me Out To The Ball Game”); handwritten lyrics to baseball classics like James Taylor’s “Angels Of Fenway;” special-edition Fender guitars, including the new Jackie Robinson Telecaster; MLB sportscaster Harry Caray’s microphone and limited-edition posters, vinyl records and photographs.