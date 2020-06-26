Jana Jae

Festival founder Jana Jae will be among performers July 4 at Cajun Fest in Grove. Tulsa World file

 Jessie Wardarski

Doug Kershaw will join Jana Jae, Clint Walker and Chris Miller & Bayou Roots at the annual Cajun Fest, scheduled 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 4 at the Civic Center in Grove.

Kershaw is scheduled to perform at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Admission is $5. In addition to live music, activities will include arts and crafts, cajun food and family fun.

The festival, always held on Independence Day weekend, will be CDC compliant, so measures will be enacted to ensure safety.

For more information, go to grandlakefestivals.com.

Jimmie Tramel 918-581-8389

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @JimmieTramel

